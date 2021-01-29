MLS centre-back linked & injury updates on defensive pair – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool need a centre-back. The Reds got back to winning ways, but they need a centre-back. That, the weekend build-up and needing a centre-back are in today’s news about centre-backs being needed. By Liverpool. Who need a centre-back.

Centre-backy business

Yes! We’ve been linked with another centre-back today! No surprise really after Fabinho started the match injured and Matip ended it injured against Spurs on Thursday night.

At this rate Klopp will be forced to unchain Minamino from the bench soon and play him as the 12th-choice defender.

The boss has made it clear that the Reds are “working on” trying to bring someone in, but maintains that they will only do it if it’s the right deal for the club.

Coincidentally (or not), ESPN then chose Friday as the day to reveal that Aaron Long has “caught the attention” of the Reds.

Long is a centre-back with New York Red Bulls in MLS, with “multiple sources” suggesting that we are looking at a loan deal for the 28-year-old, who has also been linked with, erm, Reading.

Three days to go.

Optimism and anxiety

How Fabinho was allowed to leave the house not encased in a zorb ball we’ll never know, but the Brazilian is now injured somehow.

However, Klopp was giving nothing away about the No. 3′ absence…other than the fact he won’t be around for the game against West Ham this weekend.

Neither will Joel Matip obviously, but compared to the initial “serious” worries from the boss last night, Friday’s presser saw Klopp a little more hopeful over our biscuit-built defender.

“Joel, last night after the game I was, especially with that, pretty emotional, just because at half-time the boy’s sitting there [injured],” he said to reporters.

“Now, meanwhile, there are still glimmers of hope that it’s not that serious.”

Matip has had a scan on Friday, but there are no reports of the outcome at the time of going to press.

Next up: Hammers

Honestly, who would have thought a couple of months ago that this fixture would be a big battle for fourth?!

Quickfire LFC news

The next international break could be the biggest farce ever if Jota, Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho are held to the UK travel quarantine rules for Portugal and Brazil (Mirror)

Our game against Sheffield United has been switched to Sunday, 28 February – it’s now a 7:15pm on Sky Sports (LFC)

Belgium striker Divock Origi needs a move this window if he wants a Euros spot says his manager Bobby Martinez (SW)

And Portuguese media say the Reds have “made contact” over a €60m summer signing from Sporting, winger Pote (Record)

Around the Prem

Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants a loan move to boost his Euro 2020 chances. Someone best tell him a transfer doesn’t make you better than Trent (Mirror)

Thomas Tuchel reckons he doesn’t want any new signings this month, but that might be because he hasn’t had a chance to watch Timo Werner shoot yet (Goal)

Mbaye Diagne is close to completing a thoroughly underwhelming transfer to West Brom, where he’ll score once, be relegated and then loaned in summer (Sky)

And Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa won’t talk about a new deal until the summer. Why this is news we don’t know, as this is his policy every. Single. Year. (Mirror)

Stupid decision of the day

The WSL and Premier League will start concussion subs trials as of 6 February.

Great. What about head injuries this weekend?

Worth watching tonight

We formally invite you to cast an eye over Houssem Aouar, Memphis Depay, Maxence Caqueret and, possibly, Rayan Cherki. They’ll be with Lyon against Bordeaux at 8pm.