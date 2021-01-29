Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to “bring this onto the pitch again” as he looks to follow up a fighting 3-1 victory over Tottenham with another away to West Ham.

The Reds returned to form in midweek as Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane fired them to a big win in north London, which moved them above West Ham into fifth.

David Moyes’ side are next up on Sunday, with Liverpool heading to the London Stadium to take on a Hammers outfit unbeaten in six Premier League games and having won their last six in all competitions.

It will be a tough task, clearly, and Klopp was full of praise for Moyes and West Ham in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It’s great to see that something like this is possible. David Moyes obviously always had a clear idea, brought in the right players, really exciting I think,” he said.

“Everybody’s really impressed by the goal threat of Soucek, it’s incredible, Antonio’s back, these kinds of things.

“It’s just settled now, obviously took a little bit, that’s normal as well, and last year they really had to fight hard for staying in the league but now they are longer together and it works out.

“I’m really pleased for David, to be honest.

“After such a long and successful spell at Everton, and then from that moment on maybe timing was a bit tricky with Manchester United and all the other clubs it was just like ‘is it the right moment?’, you go there and you have to fix it immediately.

“Now he got the time and again he shows his capability of building successful teams. So we will face them, that’s clear.”

Fourth vs. fifth paints a clear narrative ahead of kickoff, but with this being Liverpool’s 21st game in a 38-game season, Klopp is not focused on positions in the table.

Instead, he placed the emphasis on building on the Reds’ performance against Spurs and to “bring this onto the pitch again” at West Ham.

“The position in the table is obviously one thing, but being third or fourth or whatever in late January is now not exactly what is the most important thing,” he continued.

“There are other moments when it’s much more important.

“We didn’t start fighting last night, we fought in a lot of the other games as well, but last night was a really important game for us, with important aspects.

“And that’s the plan: to bring this onto the pitch again on Sunday.”