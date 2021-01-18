Salah confirms plans to stay & Reds duo on ending goal drought – Liverpool FC Roundup

It’s Monday afternoon and Liverpool fans are dealing with the fall-out of a draw against Man United, a lack of a defender and the prospect of not being top.

Three games, no goals

The Reds haven’t scored in their last three Premier League outings, having netted at least one in every league game which came before them this season.

It has quickly gone from an unexpected outcome to a real season hindrance, with the Reds winless in four games straight.

Thiago Alcantara says the matter is one of self-confidence during games, when the ebb and flow of matches can impact on the group – but it can also be worked on.

Skipper Jordan Henderson likewise added that it’s the responsibility of the entire team, not just the forwards, to put the finishing touches on moves, highlighting the need for players to get into the penalty area from different parts of the pitch and making better use of set-pieces.

It won’t get any easier with Burnley the next opponents, known for their resilience and organisation above all else.

Salah says he wants to stay

Mohamed Salah‘s future has been clouded in speculation on several occasions since he joined Liverpool, but perhaps this past few months more so than usual.

His interview with Spanish outlet AS in December was thought to be a not-so-subtle nod at LaLiga’s big clubs that he was ready for a new challenge, but since then he has said he wants to remain at the Reds.

Our top scorer has reiterated that plan, saying it’s down to the club how long he stays – but he wants to keep scoring and help the team win.

We could do with one of your more clinical nights against the Clarets, Mo!

Fixture fall-out

A point, a clean sheet…but disappointment remains the overriding outcome.

Quickfire LFC news

There’s an irritating late trend creeping into Liverpool matches (TIA)

Glen Johnson thinks top defenders won’t want to join the Reds this window as they’ll feel likely to be relegated to third-choice in a few months time (Goal)

Ben Woodburn‘s latest loan has come to an end after more disappointment (TIA)

John Barnes feels Thiago‘s quality on the ball was obvious, but he actually hampered the forwards by slowing down play at times (TS)

Around the Prem

Sheffield United are still keen to sign Jesse Lingard to end their lack of scoring and points-winning. He has scored one league goal in the last 18 months (Sheffield Star)

Man City will give Pep £200m to spend in the summer. That’s roughly one forward and the 24th new full-back of his tenure, then (Telegraph)

Andre Villas-Boas says Arsenal, Villa, Spurs and West Ham all want Morgan Sanson from his Marseille side. Good to see that even in a pandemic world, footy lies still try to raise the price £5m (Mail)

And Jack Wilshere finally has a new club – he has signed for Bournemouth until the end of the season. Under or over six appearances? (BBC)

Stupid game of the day

Southampton play Shrewsbury in the cup tomorrow. It’s a postponed and rearranged tie; the Shrews haven’t played for three weeks due to corona cases, the manager will still be missing as he’s in hospital having been in ICU after a particularly bad case, Southampton can’t use any of their training or medical facilities because they’ve been closed down for quarantine and cleaning and most of the team will be U23s.

The magic of the cup, eh?

Tweet of the day

Never satisfied if we don’t get the win. Onto the next one.

(Anfield debut ?)#YNWA pic.twitter.com/8JvE9Vgm0H — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) January 17, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Can’t score 2020 vs won’t attack 2021 as Arsenal face Newcastle at 8pm. Cagliari vs Milan for those who prefer watching a bit of grit laced with actual quality, 15 minutes earlier on Premier Sports.