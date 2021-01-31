LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 31, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mate captain Jordan Henderson (L) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“That was the Liverpool of last season” – Reds fans react to superb 3-1 win at West Ham

Liverpool produced an exceptional performance to win 3-1 away to West Ham on Sunday afternoon, with Mohamed Salah scoring a memorable brace.

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League, London Stadium
January 31, 2021

Goals: Dawson 87′; Salah 57′, 68′, Wijnaldum 84′

The Premier League champions faced their second tough away game in London in less than 72 hours, following their 3-1 victory at Tottenham on Thursday night.

A low-key first half unfolded at the London Stadium, with chances few and far between and Liverpool missing Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

After the break, the Reds turned on the style, though, with Salah scoring two wonderful goals in their own right – one a solo effort and the other a devastating counter-attack.

Gini Wijnaldum added a third late on and Craig Dawson scored a consolation for the Hammers, as Liverpool picked up a huge three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

A fantastic win was lauded by the masses…

“What a game, feeling like proper Liverpool again.”

Adam McAllister on Facebook.

“That was the Liverpool of last season, tight and solid first half… Then bam go at them when they drop their levels slightly…”

Draexnael on the forums.

 

Numerous individuals shone, especially Phillips, Henderson and Salah…

“Nat Philips is my MOTM.”

Menghis Chivas on Facebook.

“Great team performance. MotM Salah for the goals with Jones getting a mention for an impact sub and Phillips for another solid performance.”

RedWhippet on the forums.

 

There was special praise for the quality of the goals…

“Three absolute superb goals.”

Simon Haywood on Facebook.

 

And the title race is still very much alive…

“We are winning the league.”

Prinz Olu Ola Emmanuel on Facebook.

“Great back to back wins. Lets keep the momentum up. Long long way to go.”

indianscouser on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
