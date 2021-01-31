Liverpool produced an exceptional performance to win 3-1 away to West Ham on Sunday afternoon, with Mohamed Salah scoring a memorable brace.

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League, London Stadium

January 31, 2021

Goals: Dawson 87′; Salah 57′, 68′, Wijnaldum 84′

The Premier League champions faced their second tough away game in London in less than 72 hours, following their 3-1 victory at Tottenham on Thursday night.

A low-key first half unfolded at the London Stadium, with chances few and far between and Liverpool missing Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

After the break, the Reds turned on the style, though, with Salah scoring two wonderful goals in their own right – one a solo effort and the other a devastating counter-attack.

Gini Wijnaldum added a third late on and Craig Dawson scored a consolation for the Hammers, as Liverpool picked up a huge three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

A fantastic win was lauded by the masses…

4 days is a long time in football.

Can we play in London every week? — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) January 31, 2021

Some 2nd half, that. Massive 3 pts — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) January 31, 2021

All things considered, that's one of Liverpool's most impressive performances of the season. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 31, 2021

A PROPER performance that. Brilliant from 1 to 11 — Joseph Norton (@JosephNorton97) January 31, 2021

“What a game, feeling like proper Liverpool again.” – Adam McAllister on Facebook.

“That was the Liverpool of last season, tight and solid first half… Then bam go at them when they drop their levels slightly…” – Draexnael on the forums.

Tactically brilliant from the first whistle from LFC. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) January 31, 2021

Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips absolutely immense today. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 31, 2021

A big win for Liverpool. Very impressive. Remember people were saying this team were finished….. not a chance #WHULIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) January 31, 2021

Cannot understate that win. Such a professional performance with three elite goals. Phillips assured alongside Henderson, Jones the much-needed sub. Salah just Salah. This team are hamstrung but my word they’re still special. Big week coming up. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 31, 2021

Numerous individuals shone, especially Phillips, Henderson and Salah…

Neither are the long term solution, but huge credit to Henderson and Philips. Two excellent displays in tough away games against different threats in Son and Antonio. Team didn’t have to compromise to fit them in either. Great stuff. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 31, 2021

What a fantastic victory – second half was a pleasure to watch. Henderson and Phillips colossal, whole midfield excellent and Salah Man of the Match. Just an unbelievable footballer. To outplay such an in-form team, with so many injuries, shows why Klopp is a genius. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 31, 2021

Wonderful Liverpool . The boys at the back are really good. Phillips looked a proper ‘colossus’ first half. Not much wrong here. A really good *squad*, let’s be right. — Robert G (@RobGutmann) January 31, 2021

“Nat Philips is my MOTM.” – Menghis Chivas on Facebook.

“Great team performance. MotM Salah for the goals with Jones getting a mention for an impact sub and Phillips for another solid performance.” – RedWhippet on the forums.

Hats off to Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson. Klopp's midfield diamond controlled the game and limited West Ham's attacking opportunities and hence setpieces until late on. We started to play faster 2nd half and Salah got the decisive strikes. 3rd goal a cherry on top. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 31, 2021

After the win at Spurs, Klopp said "that was 'us'," and I'd say this one was even closer to 'his' Liverpool – controlling, adaptive and deadly in the finish. Mo Salah brilliant, should be considered among the very best strikers in the club's history. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 31, 2021

Mohamed Salah now three goals clear in the race for the Golden Boot, with 20 in all comps for the 4th season in a row. Really does deserve more plaudits. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 31, 2021

There was special praise for the quality of the goals…

Mo Salah goal. Milner and Klopp reaction… This just makes a perfect goal ?pic.twitter.com/kpQgc6EwRL — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 31, 2021

Dear me. What a goal that was.

Counter par excellence. Andy Robertson's defensive header from West Ham's corner -> Trent Alexander-Arnold's diagonal -> Xherdan Shaqiri's chef's kiss cross. And then, a heavenly touch and flick to crown the move from Mo Salah. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 31, 2021

Mo Salah: 85metres penalty area to goal 10.89seconds — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 31, 2021

“Three absolute superb goals.” – Simon Haywood on Facebook.

A word or two about those goals. Everyone of them sublime, but the Trent diagonal to Shaqiri, inch perfect lobbed centre to Mo whose control and finish was pure filth, and all of it in one flowing move, will be described as trademark Liverpool, but it was sheer poetry in motion — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 31, 2021

OH MY WORD! Goal of the season worthy. The quick paced counter attack, the ball from Shaq to Mo was sublime and the touch and finish was even better! — Sebastian 'Tino' (@TinoKillingbeck) January 31, 2021

That goal is absolutely out of this world. The touch from Salah to make the chance is extraordinary. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 31, 2021

And the title race is still very much alive…

Come on Reds, back up to 3rd. 3 points. ?? — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) January 31, 2021

ANOTHER WIN. SALAH BRACE, WIJNALDUM GOAL. MOVE INTO THIRD PLACE, A POINT BEHIND UNITED AND FOUR BEHIND CITY. WE MOVE! ??? #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Y021PpTgeh — Amoa (@kkweks) January 31, 2021

“We are winning the league.” – Prinz Olu Ola Emmanuel on Facebook.

“Great back to back wins. Lets keep the momentum up. Long long way to go.” – indianscouser on the forums.

This had the potential to be a real clanger, and leave us further adrift in the title chase. Not these lads. Played in unison and ramped up the style. Champion-esque. Up the Reds! — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 31, 2021

The fact that we are starting a match with Henderson + Nat Phillips at Centre Back & we are still in the title race after 12 CB different pairings due to injuries, find me another coach that can do that. Jurgen Klopp deserves immense respect. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) January 31, 2021

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.