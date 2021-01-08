LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 4, 2020: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the FA Cup 4th Round Replay match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Thiago is simply class”, “Credit to Villa’s kids” – Fans react to Liverpool’s FA Cup win

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It was a tough slog for Liverpool but they managed to get the job done against a plucky young Aston Villa outfit in the FA Cup, leaving mixed emotions for Reds.

Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

FA Cup Third Round, Villa Park
January 8, 2021

Goals: Barry 41′; Mane 4′, 62′, Wijnaldum 60′, Salah 65′

It was an interesting set of circumstances for the Reds as they met an Aston Villa side made up of teenagers with no first-team experience in the third round of the FA Cup.

Sadio Mane looked to have started what many expected to be a procession, but wasted time in possession with no clinical edge was duly punished as Villa pegged one back through Louie Barry.

Tiring legs and the introduction of Thiago and Xherdan Shaqiri changed Liverpool’s fortunes as they found their forward impetus and located some of the missing scoring boots.

Mane, Gini Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah would make sure of the result in the end, but the young hosts certainly deserved plaudits for their display despite seeing the Reds progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

In an otherwise dour match, Shaqiri & Thiago lit up the night…

Thiago is simply class. If we want to play faster, incisive football Shaq needs to play more IMO.”

T.C.B on the forums.

 

There was still concern over creativity in attack & targetless crosses…

 

Reds had plenty of praise for Villa’s youngsters…

 

And now onto the 4th round & Man United…
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments