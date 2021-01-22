Jurgen Klopp says the Reds are focused on the details of how to turn around their poor recent form, as Liverpool prepare for an FA Cup clash with Man United

A home defeat to Burnley means it’s just one win in six in all competitions for the Reds, as we return to domestic cup action.

The 1-0 loss on Thursday ended a club-record unbeaten run on home soil in the league which stretched close to four years, but the boss says the players were never focused on the actual tally, but rather the fact it meant they kept winning.

Now, the focus is on finding solutions to the current problems and perhaps the pressure is almost lifted in a way, with the defeat coming after a couple of goalless draws.

“We never spoke about the number. Yes it’s an incredible number but it’s gone now, we can start the new series 100%.

“That would be a good way to [explain] it to be honest. If you don’t like a situation you have to change the right things, not everything. I like to see in each bad situation a chance for something and I see it that way but I will not do that here.

“I spoke to my players, I will speak to them today – it’s nothing for a press conference, but we want to change the situation as you can imagine. In the end, what we do is not too important for the outside world, only that we change it – but we have to work on the details.”

On the game itself, Klopp acknowledged the Reds want a cup run this year, but knows they’ll face a tough task to beat a Man United team who have displaced the Reds as league leaders recently.

“We want to win the game. It’s a cup game so the game will be decided that night and we want to win this game. That’s how we will make the line-up.

“It’s a different competition and we want to go through so we have to play really well. United is in a good moment, get all the results they want so far and so we have to be ready, 100%.”