Andy Robertson is not one to turn down an opportunity and the left-back did not disappoint when he surprised local school children acting as their substitute history teacher.

The Reds have not been short of heartwarming moments since the pandemic hit and normal life was turned upside down, with surprises not in short supply for the local and wider community.

It has been a real team effort and Robertson was once again on hand to provide a moment to cherish for year six students from Whitefield Primary School as the Scot became their substitute history teacher on all things football in the city – over Zoom, of course.

And that means it was anything but a normal lesson, with his vivacious personality shining through as he fielded unique questions and posed some of his own.

The uplifting video released by Liverpool is a touching one and there were a number of things which stood out.

Can never pass up an Everton jibe

And we’re not just talking about Robbo here as the pupils were just as quick to land a jab at any opportune moment.

From one student shouting “more than Everton” after being asked how many European Cups Liverpool have won to the Scot singling the Blues out after finishing his teaching duties, it certainly makes for brilliant innocent viewing.

Personality clue

“If you could be a cat or a dog, what would you be and why” – a brilliant question if we say so ourselves and Robbo thought so too.

His answer of a dog is one which explains a lot as he “needs to be loved” and if “they threw the ball, I’d go and get it.”

It’s an answer which immediately brings to mind that lung-busting 70-yard press against Man City back in 2018 – a moment which sparked instantaneous adoration from the Reds faithful.

Always time for self-promotion

He’s not shy is our left-back and you’d probably have had to been living under a rock not to know that he has written a book.

“You should buy it” was his advice to those in the class but his admittance that he’s “not a big reader” aside from his own words may not have been music to the teacher’s ears…

And in keeping with his lesson of self-promotion, check out an extract from his book 'And Now You're Gonna Believe Us'.

A ‘time freak’

Well, it’s clear that the No. 26 has never been one to be forced to pay a fine for a late showing at the club as he is a self-confessed “time freak.”

The adage of the early bird catches the worm certainly seems to apply to Robbo as he can “honestly say never” that he’s been late for training as he is “a bit of time freak when it comes to being late, I hate it.”

At least you know if he was to say he was ten minutes away it doesn’t mean he is still parked on his sofa with his feet kicked back!

Hype man

Never mind history teacher, there is a role there for him to become a hype-man after his playing days are up.

Undoubtedly the loudest person in the room, or the training pitch if videos are anything to go by, he does wonderfully in providing positive affirmations.

You never could feel down when in his company and it’s a brilliant trait to possess. Good job, Robbo!