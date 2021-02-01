LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 31, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and Georginio Wijnaldum after the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gini Wijnaldum won’t say “we are back” as he ignores “leading or chasing” talk

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Georginio Wijnaldum insists Liverpool have not yet proved they are back to their title-winning best.

The reigning champions have overcome their recent dip in form with back-to-back wins at Tottenham and West Ham to climb to third in the table.

Wijnaldum marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the third goal at the London Stadium after Mohamed Salah’s double, the second of which was a spectacular counter-attack.

The Reds are now four points behind leaders Manchester City, who travel to Anfield on Sunday.

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum told the club website: “I don’t want to say we are back because I think you have to show it every game again. That’s what we have to do.

“We just have to continue to play the way we scored the second goal and try to do it every game. Of course, every game is difficult but when the chance is there to create a chance like this we should do it.

“I think it’s a really bad thing to think that we are back because every game is another situation, another game and another opponent.

“We have to do it again. I think we look at it that way and just try to play the games with confidence.

“I don’t think we should think about that like leading or chasing. We just have to look at it game by game, give everything game by game and then we will see where we will be at the end of the season. I think that’s where the focus should be right now.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 31, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (R) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino after scoring the third goalduring the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Craig Dawson grabbed a late consolation for West Ham, who remain fifth despite seeing their six-match winning run come to an end.

Captain Declan Rice said: “We all knew what an opportunity it was for us to go out there and put in a performance, knowing Liverpool’s recent form, and knowing the way we’ve been playing, so to not get the win was really disappointing.

“But they’re champions for a reason and they don’t become bad players overnight.”

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Last chance to buy the Liverpool Mishmash Poster on This Is Anfield!

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments