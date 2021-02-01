Ozan Kabak of FC Schalke 04 reacts during the 1. Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 at the Volkswagen Arena on December 18, 2019 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Peter Niedung/NurPhoto)
“Great business”, “Another Edwards masterclass” – Fans react as Liverpool seal Ozan Kabak deal

Liverpool are close to completing a loan-to-buy deal for Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak, and while there has been a mixed response, there are clear positives.

The Reds have agreed an initial fee of up to £1.5 millon to take Kabak on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to purchase the 20-year-old in the summer for £18 million.

It is a deal significantly better than that proposed late last year, with the Turkey defender’s valuation dropping as Schalke plummet into financial trouble and towards the 2.Bundesliga.

But with a host of other centre-backs linked with Liverpool in the final days of the winter transfer window, the news of Kabak’s imminent move to Anfield has been met with a mixed response.

Here is how supporters and journalists have reacted to the deal on social media.

 

Plenty saw the positives in the deal…

 

But others have reservations, mainly due to a spitting incident in September…

 

Others looked to make sense of the criticism, though…

 

And by and large, Michael Edwards was hailed yet again…
