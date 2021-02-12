Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has hailed Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott‘s “amazing attitude,” and a highlight reel of goals and assists backs that up further.

Elliott has barely stuttered since joining Rovers on a season-long deal in October, taking up a role as one of the Championship’s most productive players almost immediately.

Ahead of Friday night’s clash with Preston, who also feature a young Liverpool player in Sepp van den Berg, the 17-year-old has scored four and created eight in 23 games for Blackburn.

Only Brentford’s Ivan Toney has laid on more assists in the second tier, with nine, which is evidence of Elliott’s influence since joining Mowbray’s side.

Sky Sports have now released a compilation of the teenager’s best bits since joining Rovers, featuring his standout goals and assists:

A talent destined for the very top…? We look at some of Harvey Elliott's best goals and assists for Blackburn as he continues to impress in the Championship! ? pic.twitter.com/1FNYN0KeyX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 11, 2021

His best goal so far was undoubtedly the solo run and strike against Norwich in December, while his perfect threaded pass from deep for Adam Armstrong in the 2-0 win at Birmingham the following month is arguably the pick of his assists.

The variety of his play – setting up goals with crosses, cutbacks and through balls, and scoring with his left and right – is the marker of a talent of the highest potential, who Liverpool have now sealed for a bargain fee.

For Mowbray, the option to call upon Elliott for the season while developing the youngster ahead of his return to Anfield is a deal in which “everybody wins.”

Speaking to The Athletic, the Blackburn manager hailed his loanee as a “fantastic talent” whose “amazing attitude” sees him having to be told to leave the training pitch on recovery days.

“He’s 17, but there are 17-year-olds and 17-year-olds and Harvey is unbelievable,” he said.

“It’s unfathomable to me that, in five years, he’ll still be in his early 20s and he could have played 250 games by then.

“What a joy he is. He just loves the ball; can’t have enough of it.

“And you can’t get him off the training ground. When he plays a game and comes into training the next day, the lads who haven’t been involved might be taking part in a small-sided game and Harvey just wants to join in.

“He’s always out on the grass; so much that I have to keep sending him in. It’s an amazing attitude he’s got.

“He’s helping us, helping our team and hopefully we’re helping Liverpool develop a player and we’re helping Harvey. Everybody wins as far as I can see.”

Mowbray assesses the situation well, as it is a win-win for Blackburn and Liverpool, while Elliott’s application at Ewood Park shows he has the mentality required to shine under Jurgen Klopp.

Pair that with the quality shown in his Championship highlight reel, and it could be that the No. 67 takes up a role in the Reds’ first team as soon as next season.