Liverpool meet Everton at Anfield for the biggest Merseyside derby in recent years as the clubs continue the battle for a top-four spot. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today's blog is run by Ben Twelves

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Keita, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Rodriguez, Doucoure, Davies, Gomes, Digne; Richarlison

Subs: Olsen, Nkoundou, Allan, Onyango, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, King, Calvert-Lewin

