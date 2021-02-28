After derby disappointment Liverpool take on bottom-placed Sheffield United looking to stop the rot and return to winning ways. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Bramall Lane is 7.15pm (UK), the referee is Jonathan Moss.
Tonight’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.
Teams
Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Stevens, Bryan, Jagielka, Ampadu, Baldock; Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram; McGoldrick, McBurnie
Subs: Foderingham, Osborn, Lowe, Maguire, Ndiaye, Burke, Sharp, Mousset, Brewster
Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Ojrzynski, Hughes, R.Williams, N.Williams, Milner, Keita, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments