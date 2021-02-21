There wasn’t a single individual performance to admire in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat at home to Everton on Saturday, as the Reds’ atrocious Premier League run continues.

The champions hosted their local rivals in what was a must-win game but they fell to pieces yet again at Anfield, suffering a fourth straight league defeat.

Richarlison gave Everton an early lead when he finished coolly past Alisson, following a neat through-ball by James Rodriguez.

Liverpool tried their best to find a spark in the second half, but the performance was always lacking and chances were few and far between.

Gylfi Sigurdsson sealed the visitors’ win with a late penalty – it was another bizarre VAR call – as they finally prevailed at Anfield for the first time since 1999.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (5.8) was seen as Liverpool’s best player overall – that says a lot considering he was distinctly average.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a better second half than the first, but there were too many aimless crosses that Everton dealt with easily.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described Alexander-Arnold as the “most creative outlet after the break,” also saying he was “unlucky to concede the penalty.”

Jordan Henderson (5.6) actually earned the second-highest average, which is again telling with the skipper lasting just half an hour at Anfield.

TIA’s Henry Jackson praised a “great volleyed strike” that Jordan Pickford tipped wide and he won both of his duels during his short time on the pitch, as highlighted by FotMob.

Alisson (5.5) completed the top-three, doing nothing wrong during the game and Andrew Gamble of the Independent lauded the “good save” to thwart Seamus Coleman.

Roberto Firmino (4.6) was deemed the worst player on the night, as the Brazilian continues to look a shadow of his former self.

Jackson bemoaned some “really poor finishing” from Liverpool’s No. 9 and Gamble stated that “you’d be forgiven for forgetting Firmino was on the pitch.”

Ozan Kabak (4.7) also had a below-par game, with Doyle correctly pointing out that he “struggled badly with the conditions.”

Liverpool now have an eight-day break before their next game, with bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United hosting the Reds at Bramall Lane next Sunday evening.