BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)
“Resolute & ruthless,” “We can build on that” – Fans react to 2-0 win vs. Leipzig

Liverpool put in a team performance to be admired as they dispatched Leipzig 2-0 in Budapest, and fans were rightly over the moon with the victory and timely clean sheet.

Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool

Champions League Last-16 First Leg, Puskas Arena
February 16, 2021

Goals: Salah 53’, Mane 58’

Budapest was the location and a victory was the result for Liverpool as they met Leipzig for the very first time in their last-16 tie.

It was a dominant first half from the Reds which saw Leipzig on the receiving end of relentless pressure on and off the ball, but there would be no final product where it mattered.

But the pressure would pay dividends in the second as Leipzig paid the price for two sloppy pieces of play, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both ruthlessly finding the net.

Both sides would flirt in the opposition’s final third but Liverpool would safely navigate the final stages in a confidence-boosting victory which set the perfect foundations for the reverse fixture.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

It was a performance to behold & welcome return to the winner’s board…

“Good professional performance, clean sheet. Now carry the form on to beating Everton handsomely!”

Gary White on Facebook.

 

The pressure & clinical finishes were lauded by Reds…

“It’s amazing what the confidence does when we score. What we’ve done differently here compared to the weekend is scored a second. It’s priceless when you’re in our position.”

richieh_10 on the forums.

 

Jones caught they eye with another mature & impressive outing…

 

And other Reds also got their share of praise…

“Bobby’s best game in a year this. Been superb and lively.”

indianscouser on the forums.

“Firmino has had his best game for quite, quite, quite some time. MotM material.”

Magnus on the forums.
