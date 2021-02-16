Liverpool put in a team performance to be admired as they dispatched Leipzig 2-0 in Budapest, and fans were rightly over the moon with the victory and timely clean sheet.

Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool

Champions League Last-16 First Leg, Puskas Arena

February 16, 2021

Goals: Salah 53’, Mane 58’

Budapest was the location and a victory was the result for Liverpool as they met Leipzig for the very first time in their last-16 tie.

It was a dominant first half from the Reds which saw Leipzig on the receiving end of relentless pressure on and off the ball, but there would be no final product where it mattered.

But the pressure would pay dividends in the second as Leipzig paid the price for two sloppy pieces of play, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both ruthlessly finding the net.

Both sides would flirt in the opposition’s final third but Liverpool would safely navigate the final stages in a confidence-boosting victory which set the perfect foundations for the reverse fixture.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

It was a performance to behold & welcome return to the winner’s board…

A really dominant, composed Champions League performance, that. Exactly what was needed. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 16, 2021

What a joy it's been to watch the Reds enjoying themselves again tonight. Loads of fun. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 16, 2021

Fantastic performance, fantastic win. What a response. KLOPP OUT. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 16, 2021

Performance far more important than result for @LFC v Leipzig: high-tempo, energetic press returned, passing faster & more incisive, Klopp back to vocal & ebullient best, front 3 looked more of a unit than they have for a while, positives in defence – & no sliding Thiago tackles — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) February 16, 2021

We can build on that now. Up the fucking reds. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) February 16, 2021

“Good professional performance, clean sheet. Now carry the form on to beating Everton handsomely!” – Gary White on Facebook.

If ever a win was needed. Professional job throughout. Sort of performance this team has shown it’s capable of every week. Resolute, and ruthless. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) February 16, 2021

Massive win and confidence boost for Liverpool. A very impressive away performance. Delighted for the players & manager! #RBLLIV | #LFC — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 16, 2021

That win feels huge for Liverpool. Proper confidence boost, hopefully. Professional performance and job done. Merseyside derby next… — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) February 16, 2021

The pressure & clinical finishes were lauded by Reds…

football is better when your opponents make the errors and you don’t for a change: my column — nate (@natefc) February 16, 2021

To err is human, to score Mo Salah's divine right. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 16, 2021

Salah has now surpassed his goal tally from the entirety of last season. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 16, 2021

A gift from Leipzig but takes nothing away from the finish. Clinical. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) February 16, 2021

“It’s amazing what the confidence does when we score. What we’ve done differently here compared to the weekend is scored a second. It’s priceless when you’re in our position.” – richieh_10 on the forums.

That’s the rub of the green Liverpool haven’t had in an eternity. Glad Sadio Mané scored; he’s lacked confidence of late. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 16, 2021

No doubt they’re poor defensive errors, but they’ve been pressured into them. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 16, 2021

Jones caught they eye with another mature & impressive outing…

I love Curtis Jones by the way, looks like he’s being playing in the 1st team for years. — Karl (@KarlThyer) February 16, 2021

Curtis Jones controlling the midfield in a CL knockout tie at 20. What a talent — #9 (@NineRole) February 16, 2021

Proper team effort here but, Curtis Jones mate… A real, real talent. — Matty Pivotwofski (@MattySixTimes) February 16, 2021

I think Curtis Jones is close to becoming my favourite player not gonna lie. — Sebastian 'Tino' (@TinoKillingbeck) February 16, 2021

Very impressed with Jones tonight, both on and off the ball. An incredible talent. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) February 16, 2021

Curtis Jones' development over the past 12/18 months has been absolutely immense. From being an option in the domestic cups to shining at the highest level. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 16, 2021

Curtis Jones. Has seen LFC sign a number of midfielders over the last few years but worked hard and taken advantage of every opportunity he has been given. He is now an integral member of this team. Outstanding player — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) February 16, 2021

And other Reds also got their share of praise…

Delighted for Ozan Kabak. Very impressive tonight. You forget he’s only 20 years old #RBLLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 16, 2021

“Bobby’s best game in a year this. Been superb and lively.” – indianscouser on the forums.

“Firmino has had his best game for quite, quite, quite some time. MotM material.” – Magnus on the forums.

Football has changed, of course, and eras are different but for Mohamed Salah to score as many goals in 3 and a bit years, to draw level with Ian St John (10 years at Liverpool) in the scoring list is remarkable. Be under no illusion Salah will go down as an all-time great ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 16, 2021

Words can't describe my love for Jordan Henderson what a fucking player,sets the example and tone for us every game even from CB,ultimate professional. — Ashley New (@AshNew91) February 16, 2021

Kabak has been outstanding tonight. Very impressed #lfc — Ian Loveland (@ianlovelandUK) February 16, 2021

Thiago Alcantara vs. RB Leipzig 93% Pass accuracy

2/3 Accurate long passes

2/2 Dribbles completed

2/2 Aerial duels won

6/9 Ground duels won His only losses of possession were three inaccurate passes. Control, tenacity, positive play. Thiago was excellent tonight. pic.twitter.com/dLi2VYi1qd — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 16, 2021

Wijnaldum is going to take some replacing in this squad. — Seán (@SMPR1990) February 16, 2021

Impressed with Kabak tonight. Read the game really well, composed and tidy in possession, aggressive in the right moments. Something to build on. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 16, 2021