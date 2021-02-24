Sadio Mane is under no doubt that Alisson has and will continue to bounce back from any dips as he lauded Liverpool’s No. 1 as “the best goalkeeper in the world.”

The Brazilian has experienced a rare patch of poor form of late, with mistakes creeping into his game which have ultimately seen Liverpool pay the price.

Alisson‘s two mistakes in possession against Man City has been well-documented, as was his collision with Ozan Kabak at Leicester which saw the game slip through the Reds’ fingers.

It’s been an uncharacteristic period but one still littered with top quality saves, which have defined his Reds career to date and Mane has not been quick to forget how influential his teammate has been and will continue to be.

“To be honest, sometimes I am surprised when people talk about Alisson‘s mistakes. But at the same time, I know it’s part of the sport,” Mane told ESPN Brasil.

“When the best goalkeeper in the world makes one or two mistakes, I think, for sure, that is strange. But it’s not just him, it’s the whole team.

“But how many times has Alisson saved us? Without him, we would probably never be Champions League champions or any trophy.

“For me, he is the best goalkeeper in the world, with a great mentality. In the locker room, he is always up because he has no doubts about it, he knows his quality.

“And we know that he will go through that phase. We don’t need to keep talking to him to get excited, because he is fine.”

Mane’s words are ones that certainly look to keep things in perspective as mistakes are simply part of all aspects of life and it is the response that will define them.

And by all accounts, Alisson is rightly taking them in his stride and learning as he goes and that will only serve the Reds in both the short and long-term just like he has in the past.