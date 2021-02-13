Liverpool visit Leicester in the Premier League this lunchtime as they bid to return to form after a big slip-up. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online around the world.

The Reds were dealt a killer blow to their title hopes last weekend with a 4-1 defeat to Man City, but after a week of preparation can look to revive their fortunes at the King Power.

Coming up against a Leicester side in excellent form of late, it will be a tough task for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, particularly following the news of Fabinho‘s absence.

But the manager has insisted that the mood is strong within the squad, and three points will be in their sights in the East Midlands.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is one of two live Reds games on BT Sport in the next week, with the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig (Feb 16) also live across BT Sport channels.

All are available to watch on BT Sport live online here.

US Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Leicester vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

