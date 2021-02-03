LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (R) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Zero impetus”, “No fight tonight” – Liverpool fans react to defeat to Brighton

Liverpool suffered a second successive Anfield defeat with a 1-0 loss against Brighton after lacking any resemblance of attacking impetus, leading to many frustrated Reds.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

Premier League (22), Anfield
February 3, 2020

Goals: Alzate 56′

The Reds were back at Anfield aiming to make it three wins on the spin the league for only the second time this season when Brighton came to town, but they would only taste defeat.

The first half was uneventful, to say the least, with neither team having landed a shot on target – with Liverpool dominating possession without any meaningful return.

And while the start of the second started in a similar fashion, it was the Seagulls who struck first after poor defending from the Reds paved the way for a fortuitous Steven Alzate goal.

For all of Liverpool’s possession, they could not muster anything to challenge the Brighton ‘keeper in what was an easy evening for the Brighton defence, derailing what had been a positive two results heading into the clash.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

It was a frustrating snooze fest as a team towards the bottom proved problematic again…

“No shots on target in 45 minutes. Nothing more to say.”

WooltonRed on the forums.

“If someone could send Klopp a “beating a low block defence for dummies” manual That’d be great. Groundhog Day.”

Draexnael on the forums.

 

Key players remained sorely missed…

 

But Kelleher received praise for timely saves…

“Well… without Kelleher’s saves, we are looking at a three or four-nil defeat tonight.”

Hope.in.your.heart on the forums.

 

And there’s only the prospect of Man City next, where a response is needed…

“Yeah, the title is lost. Let us take out our frustrations on City.”

JibJab on the forums.

“Worst performance of the season so far……and after 2 great shows. Play like that sunday man City will murder us.”

Michael Burt on Facebook.
