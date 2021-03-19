Diogo Jota has set his sights on fulfilling his childhood dream of winning the Champions League, hoping to be the next in line at the historically ‘ambitious Liverpool.

The No. 20 has acted as a breath of fresh air for Liverpool this season, adding much-needed competition and goals to the forward line, where he has 10 in 21 outings to date.

An injury derailed his bright start, but Jota’s return to action comes at the perfect time as the Reds head into the business end of both the Premier League and Champions League.

Compared to his Liverpool teammates, Jota was relatively inexperienced in the latter having arrived with eight appearances in the Champions League to his name with Porto back in 2016/17.

But will now look to help steer Jurgen Klopp‘s side to their third final in four seasons, where they will first need to overcome Real Madrid in the quarters.

If so, a date would then be set to meet Chelsea or Porto in the semis, the latter of whom the No. 20 would have preferred to play in the final, if at all.

“I think it would be a very complicated and very emotional game for me and I’d rather have another team,” Jota said of Porto prior to Friday’s draw in an interview with RTP, transcribed by Sport Witness.

And while it will be one game at a time mantra for Klopp and Co, Jota is eager to fulfil his childhood dream by lifting Ol’ big ears at a club known to be European royalty.

“I’ve always had this dream since I was a child. And although I had already participated in the competition with FC Porto, you never have the same ambitions that a club like Liverpool have in the competition, obviously,” Jota said of his hopes.

“The Champions League is a knockout competition, I think anything can happen, and obviously much of our attention is focused there and the possibility of going far in the event.”

With only a Championship winner’s medal to Jota’s name at club level, a triumph in Istanbul come May would be a sight to behold.