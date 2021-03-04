Last season this clash delivered a long-awaited trophy, tonight Liverpool go in search of a top-four place at Chelsea‘s expense. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, N.Williams, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Jota, Origi

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Zouma, Emersen, Alonso, Kovacic, Havertz, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Our coverage updates automatically below: