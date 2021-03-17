Liverpool have had success with signings relegated from the Premier League in recent years, and that may continue with reported interest in Sheffield United’s Sander Berge.

Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri have all joined the Reds after dropping out of the top flight during Jurgen Klopp‘s time at the club, settling to take up important roles.

It has proved a useful avenue for the club as they seek value in the market, with Wijnaldum and Robertson particularly strong examples as they have become indispensable.

This summer could bring the end of Wijnaldum’s time on Merseyside, however, leaving Klopp and his recruitment staff pursuing a reinforcement in the middle of the park.

That could come in the form of Sheffield United’s Norway international Berge, with Dean Jones reporting their interest for Eurosport.

Jones claims that Berge is “almost certain to leave” as the Blades head for the Championship, with it already widely reported that every Sheffield United player has a relegation release clause in their contract.

Liverpool are “expected to join the pursuit” along with Aston Villa, with the 23-year-old “identified as an obtainable option who could be available at a decent price.”

It certainly would make sense for the Reds to target Berge given his availability, with it likely that he could be brought in for a reasonable fee – perhaps lower than the £22 million paid to sign him from Genk in 2020.

Furthermore, Klopp was already said to be interested in the midfielder prior to his move from Belgium, having spoken to Berge following the 2-1 win over Genk in the Champions League the previous year.

Norwegian publication VG reported in 2019 that Klopp had told Berge he is a “very interesting player,” with the youngster reflecting on this by saying “it was a great moment.”

Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde later confirmed that there was interest from Anfield, along with Napoli, while it is claimed that Liverpool were scouting Berge back in 2017.

Berge has been out with a hamstring injury since December, but is expected to return to action imminently, having been called up to the Norway squad for the international break.

He is a 6’5″ midfielder capable of operating in the deep-lying role or further forward, with his ability to break up play and create from deep ensuring he is an invaluable asset in the engine room.

Having only turned 23 on Valentine’s Day there is great scope for development, particularly if Berge joins a club such as Liverpool, where he could adapt to become a long-term fixture under Klopp.