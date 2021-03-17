Liverpool now know their potential opponents when the Champions League draw quarter-final draw is made on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side progressed to the last-eight by beating RB Leipzig in the last-16 4-0 on aggregate, winning both legs 2-0 in Budapest.

It will be Liverpool’s third Champions League quarter-final under Klopp, having faced Man City in 2018 and Porto in 2019.

Here’s all the info for the draw.

When’s the draw?

This Friday, March 19, from 11am. It will see the quarter and semi-finals being drawn out, so the road to the final – in Istanbul on 29 May – is planned out.

When are the quarter finals?

They’re in quick succession next month, played one week and the next. Liverpool play at home to Aston Villa in between the two ties.

6/7 April

13/14 April

Liverpool only have one game before the first-leg of the quarters, against Arsenal – that’s currently scheduled for Sunday 4 April but could change to the Saturday if the Champions League tie gets planned for Tuesday, 6 April.

Who is qualified?

The two German giants, Dortmund and Bayern Munich, plus Real Madrid, FC Porto and PSG represent the foreign options.

Then there’s the two English rivals, Chelsea and Man City…

There’s no Italian side in the last-eight.

Bayern Munich

Dortmund

Porto

PSG

Man City

Chelsea

Real Madrid

