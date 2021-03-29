Odegaard ‘interest’, Sabitzer linked and GK scouted – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have hit the transfer headlines in a big way on Monday, with links to new players from the back of the team through to the front.

Reds to move on Odegaard interest

Let’s start with the least likely: Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian is currently at Arsenal, but his future almost certainly lies away from that particular shower of ineptitude – they have great interest in him, but no option to make the loan permanent and no real strength in the transfer market.

Real Madrid, his parent club, want to make good use of him…but he’s unlikely to make the breakthrough under Zinedine Zidane, who largely sticks to his favourites.

Spanish media today have news of Liverpool and Chelsea “joining the race” and having “interest” in the attacking midfielder.

But trace back the rumour trail and it’s an altogether more dubious report: the Star suggesting over the weekend that every big performance puts him further out of Arsenal‘s reach and more likely that the Reds, Chelsea and PSG will be sniffing around instead.

Sabitzer an “option” this summer

How very and oddly specific: Bild say Liverpool are 15% likely to sign Marcel Sabitzer this summer.

He only has a year left on his contract, he’s a creative attacking midfielder, he plays for RB Leipzig.

So far, so good – all those boxes tick realistic scenarios for the Reds to get involved.

The Austrian has apparently told the Bundesliga side he won’t be renewing, and the Reds want to reinvest proceeds of selling the likes of Origi, Ox and Shaqiri into signing him – and Leipzig will want around €42 million.

He’s just an “option” though and we’re keeping other targets in mind – negotiation power, and all that!

You’d think it was the first day of the transfer window, not the first day of lockdown-easing…

Quickfire LFC news

Bobby Firmino is back in training after injury as the seniors prepare for Arsenal (TIA)

Shaq scores as the pick of the bunch in our latest international roundup (TIA)

A big Neco Williams interview reveals the role James Milner has on his development and how he’s coping with less game time this term (LFC)

And LFC Women have started to rediscover form on a run of three wins with nine goals along the way (TIA)

Around the Prem

Juve want to use Dybala as a part-exchange swap for Paul Pogba, which is fairly legit as they are both fit to play about eight times a season (FI)

Hugo Lloris won’t leave this summer and has a year left on his deal, which is somehow being construed as a strange and unexpected link? (f.l.)

Bacary Sagna says he wouldn’t be surprised if Hector Bellerin left Arsenal – us neither. After all, all you have to do to leave that club is be made captain (Goal)

And Gareth Bale says he’d join a boycott of social media if racism and bullying continues online (BBC)

Weird breach of the day

Wales have sent home three players from their squad after a protocol breach, the day before a World Cup qualifier.

The breach appears to be…staying up past their bedtime, in the squad hotel.

Tweet of the day

Big Ali has a new look and we love it. We also love the comparisons and memes immediately doing the rounds on the socials.

We need to talk about the Alisson moustache pic.twitter.com/KPM1QzxnXv — Husam ? (@DonHusam6) March 29, 2021

Worth watching tonight

