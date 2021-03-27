Sadio Mane remains heavily invested in the “bright” future that awaits Liverpool, with his pride in playing for the club stronger than ever despite a tumultuous campaign.

It’s been a slog of a season for the Reds, with injuries and fatigue catching up with Jurgen Klopp‘s men to see them bow out of the title race and now face a fierce battle for a top-four spot.

Consistency has been hard to find and Mane is just one of a number of Reds who have struggled to hit similar heights to that of the title-winning campaign.

But with two wins on the bounce prior to jetting off for international duty and a busy and defining schedule on their return, Mane has urged for a fighting mentality that prioritises solutions over excuses.

“Let’s be honest, we are in a difficult time and this sometimes happens to teams, which again is part of football,” Mane said prior to Senegal’s stalemate with Congo on Friday.

“We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again.

“When you are a fighter you never try to make excuses, we are here to find solutions. Being together with my teammates always gives me high energy.

“You can see the quality of the team, and if you came to the dressing room I think you would have no other option than to see your future like it is going to be bright because with this squad and this team there is the attitude and belief that everything will change.

“In football – and in life in general – you can’t expect anything and for years and years this complicated situation has not happened. We have always been successful, but now this has happened and we can see it is like how life is.”

It is a new set of challenges for the team and Mane himself, with his goal contribution return of 18 in all competitions down on his 27 from the same stage last season.

Only unity can help turn Liverpool’s fortunes around as they push for the top four and progression in the Champions League and for Mane, he could not be more proud to represent Liverpool and assist in the comeback.

“To change it? Nothing else but stick together, be positive and fight,” Mane continued.

“This is what we try to do to change this situation and I’m sure that it will change. I am more proud than ever to be a Liverpool player.

“I am happy, I am really enjoying sharing the pitch with my team-mates for Liverpool Football Club.”