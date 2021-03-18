Surprise Trent England omission & Schalke striker linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s first-team squad are enjoying a day or two off, but soon it’s off to international duty for some players and a couple of weeks of training for others.

Schalke striker on Reds’ radar

Ozan Kabak might not be the only player swapping relegation with Schalke for title ambitions with the Reds this summer.

American striker Matthew Hoppe is the other, with Transfermarkt claiming Liverpool have “signalled fundamental interest” in signing him for less than €10m.

The 20-year-old has two more years on his current contract, with Ajax, Norwich and Spurs the eclectic mix of clubs who are also keen on him.

One to watch, but he has certainly shown promise over the past few months in a terrible team.

No Trent for England but Kelleher in for Ireland

Bizarre but true: Reece James, in and out the team at Chelsea, and Kieran Trippier, recently back from a 10-week worldwide ban, are in the England squad ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gareth Southgate says our right-back has dropped off his high standards this year:

“I don’t think he has played to the level he found in the last couple of years but I think he is getting close to that now. He has taken steps in the right direction. I am certain Trent will play a big part in the future.”

Well…your call, Mr. S, but we’re kinda happy Trent doesn’t play two or three extra games this month, even if the decision is a terrible one.

On the flip side, Caoimin Kelleher is IN the Ireland squad after a recent injury, which is great news. If fit he’ll make his senior debut, get more game time and experience under his belt and stake his first claim to be the regular No. 1.

Future of the club

It’s never too early to look ahead – planning and preparation is how we became the best team in the world.

Quickfire LFC news

Reds fans prefer signing Haaland over Mbappe according to a poll – do you agree?! (TIA)

Jurgen says the most pleasing aspect of recent games has been the team-wide approach to defending (LFC)

Guinea boss Didier Six says he had to negotiate with Liverpool for Naby Keita to be allowed to travel and play the first game of this international break (SW)

And seven players including Salah, Mane, Gini and others have been given a week off to recharge (Mirror)

Around the Prem

Mohamed Elneny wants a new Arsenal deal and why wouldn’t you? They love averageness at that club (ES)

Antonio Rudiger says Spurs and PSG tried to sign him last summer, suggesting Tuchel has gone to quite extraoardinary lengths of changing clubs just to get his man (Times)

Michail Antonio has opted to play for Jamaica over England…but they haven’t called him up (Sky)

And the Dybala rumour continues today with news Juve are prepared to sell him to Spurs or Chelsea. New contract incoming! (Star)

Stupid decision of the day

Jesse Lingard is back in the England squad. That is all.

Tweet of the day

Gareth Southgate – “no Liverpool players in the England squad” Concert Square 5 minutes ago – pic.twitter.com/Lx9qQYk2F9 — MaccaS_Rants (@MaccaS_Rant) March 18, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Europa League so…let’s go for Milan against United. Should be some unhappy faces because of a mistake late on one way or another.