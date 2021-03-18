Liverpool become first club to use revolutionary new stats analysis

Liverpool have become the first club to sign up for a new revolutionary statistic analysis tool which is deemed the next step for football.

The Reds have been known to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of success since Jurgen Klopp‘s arrival, with investment off the field just as important on it.

Liverpool’s hierarchy savour the use of quantifiable data in all they do, from transfers to matchday preparation and across the business side of the club.

The use of data alone is not enough to gain a competitive edge as it’s the ability to interpret it, which the Reds have long prioritised as shown by the work from the likes of Michael Edwards and Ian Graham – director of research.

And having already revolutionised the approach in football analytics by having a four-man research team, Liverpool are looking to take the next step with StatsBomb 360, as reported by Sky Sports.

The Reds are already existing users of the data provider but have signed up for its new level of analytics, which is to allow clubs to track every player on the pitch for every event which takes place in the contest, which goes into the thousands.

That could include the breakdown of line-breaking passes, where players receive the ball, their movement in space, how they handle pressure and their decision making, for example.

And it can also “transform our understanding of expected goals when applied to shots” in addition to a database that can show examples of various players in a chosen game situation and how they respond.

The intricate level of detail can then be used to create a profile for a player who needs replacing in a team or used to assess potential targets and how they match up to the team’s needs – or even when looking for a manager.

With Liverpool known to work on a tight transfer budget, using the data tool can provide a more in-depth look at a player and how they could expect them to assimilate to Klopp’s style, allowing players who can fly under the radar to stand out from the data set.

This could lead to ‘bargain’ transfers, with a lower risk based on the data, as opposed to the flashy names who will demand hefty fees, and following the hit from the pandemic, this will be as important as ever.

“The opportunities really are limitless,” says founder and CEO of StatsBomb, Ted Knutson, and Liverpool being one of the first to dive in is another sign of their desire to be one step ahead of those around them.