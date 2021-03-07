It’s a must-win for Liverpool as they host Fulham at Anfield today. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

In a reverse of fortunes from earlier in the season, Jurgen Klopp‘s men are struggling to notch positives results on home soil instead preferring a change of scenery.

But that has to stop today. With five successive defeats at home for the first time in club history, the turnaround must now take flight against the Cottagers.

Scott Parker’s side will arrive with confidence after their latest run of results, nine points from their last six, and the success of Anfield’s latest visitors.

It is up to the Reds to make them think twice, however, and look to build solid foundations in which to finish the season on.

So, can Klopp’s men do just that and in turn win their 13th game of the campaign?

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is being shown live on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Fulham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Anfield league game on the following channels worldwide:

