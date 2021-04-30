Liverpool’s trip to Burnley has been confirmed as moving to allow supporters into Turf Moor, and 500 Reds fans are expected to be given a chance to attend next month.

The Premier League has announced the long-awaited news that the penultimate round of fixtures has been pushed back to May 18/19, to fall after the next step in the UK government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

From May 17, up to 10,000 fans will be permitted to attend football games again, with these restrictions to then be lifted entirely on June 21.

As such, Burnley vs. Liverpool will now be a midweek kickoff, and will likely take place on Wednesday, May 19, with the trip to West Brom also rescheduled.

Liverpool will visit West Brom on Sunday, May 16, with Sky Sports broadcasting the 4.30pm kickoff.

No fans are permitted for that game at the Hawthorns, but according to the Times, the government is set to give the green light for 500 away supporters to attend the final two games of the season.

That will allow a small number of Liverpool fans to watch at Turf Moor, before a crowd of 9,500 at Anfield for the final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 23.

The government are also expected to announce that social-distancing measures will not be required at stadia from June 21, which gives hope of a full-capacity Anfield for pre-season.

Liverpool’s final 5 fixtures

