Jurgen Klopp has restored Mohamed Salah to his starting lineup for Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle today, while Fabinho stays in defence in the absence of Nat Phillips.

With their campaign back on track after the nightmare of the Super League bid, the Reds will be looking to improve on their 1-1 draw at Leeds last time out to maintain their top-four hopes.

Only six games remain, and realistically, Liverpool should be looking to win them all, but the manager has been forced into more changes at the back following Phillips’ hamstring problem.

Alisson is the constant between the sticks, with the No. 1 lining up behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho and Andy Robertson.

Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago start in midfield while Salah is back in the side as Klopp starts all four of his strikers.

The Egyptian joins Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in attack.

Curtis Jones returns to the bench after three games out due to injury, sitting alongside the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R.Williams, N.Williams