Liverpool’s upcoming clashes with Man United and Southampton in the Premier League have both been rescheduled for TV coverage.

The Reds are now back in the race for the top four after the collapse of the Super League, with Monday night’s 1-1 draw at Leeds potentially costly.

Needing to catch up with Chelsea, West Ham and Leicester, while Tottenham and Everton breathe down their necks, Liverpool will be targeting maximum points to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Saturday brings the visit of Newcastle, and now the Premier League have confirmed the next two fixtures have been rescheduled, to be broadcast by Sky Sports.

Man United vs. Liverpool will now take place at 4.30pm on Sunday, May 2, while Liverpool vs. Southampton kicks off at 8.15pm on Saturday, May 8.

Late kickoffs on a Saturday night have become this season’s graveyard shift, and as it stands this will give the Reds only two days off before a trip to West Brom, which is currently set for May 11.

That will likely be moved, at least to the following day, but if not, Jurgen Klopp could be required to rotate as those who featured against Southampton will be on recovery on May 9.

The Premier League will announce the next fixture changes, which should include the away clashes with West Brom and Burnley, within the next two weeks.

Liverpool are expected to head to Burnley on May 18/19, with the government’s roadmap out of lockdown allowing up to 10,000 supporters into Turf Moor for the penultimate game of the season.

Claims the Reds could even have their fans in attendance seem to be wide of the mark, but Anfield will allow supporters for the final-day clash with Crystal Palace if all goes well.