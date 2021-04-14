Liverpool exited the Champions League after a 0-0 draw at home to Real Madrid, as their profligacy in front of goal again proved to be their downfall.

Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

1-3 on aggregate

Champions League Quarter-Final, Second Leg

Anfield, April 14, 2021

The Reds faced a tough task in their quarter-final second leg clash, seeking to overturn a 3-1 deficit after a poor performance in Madrid eight days ago.

The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes, but wasteful finishing proved costly, with Mohamed Salah and Gini Wijnaldum particularly guilty.

Exactly the same applied in the second half, with opportunities less frequent but still plentiful, and they ran out of steam in the end.

It means Liverpool’s only avenue back into next season’s Champions League is via a top-four finish in the Premier League, as their dreams of winning European Cup number seven ended.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ exit on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

Fans assessed a frustrating night on Merseyside, with some finding positives…

We’re defo paying for last year this year. Someone sold their souls for that league win as no luck since. Just nit our night, how many teams have 4 chances like that against Real? Focus on Leeds now. Front three seem so blunt. They’re more of a worry than the injuries. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) April 14, 2021

No consolation, but Liverpool have been excellent. Carry this on and learn how to shoot again and they’ll be back this competition next season. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 14, 2021

These boys have been magnificent for us over the last 4 years Hell of a performance tonight We are out because of the awful decisions last week by great footballers and an all time great football manager It happens Great effort lads — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) April 14, 2021

An authoritative, solid display by Liverpool but ultimately, and again, undone by poor finishing, and of course that first-leg display. Real Madrid more than worthy winners. Finish fourth now, Reds. Or tenth. Don’t want any Europa League nonsense next season. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) April 14, 2021

Best Liverpool have played in a long while. Astonishing not to have taken some of those chances. They can still play relentless football without key personnel – but it has to be more clinical. Fair to say Salah hasn't passed his Madrid test. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) April 14, 2021

Unlucky, Reds. Played well, too wasteful, didn't deserve to go through because of their first leg performance. Madrid so professional second half. No fans to roar them on huge, too. Oh well. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 14, 2021

Wasteful finishing was again Liverpool’s Achilles heel…

I hope there's no temptation to resort to that easiest of lines tonight – "#lfc left themselves too much to do after the first leg". This is a tie that could quite comfortably have been won by a couple of goals had the finishing been better. — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) April 14, 2021

Wasn’t to be. Had the chances to go through but far too wasteful! Didn’t feel anywhere near as bad as Atletico last season due to the current version of the sport we love! ? — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) April 14, 2021

Instead of feeling like challenge too big to overcome, this feels like a missed opportunity. So many chances missed. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 14, 2021

Can’t be missing the number of chances Liverpool did tonight at this level. Could easily have been 4-0. Second half too narrow, tried to be pretty, subs had no impact. Damage all done in Madrid. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 14, 2021

Trent was the Reds’ standout player…

Our finishing is robbing Trent of another iconic performance — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 14, 2021

Trent has been putting in his best Gerrard-from-RB impression, here. — David (@chattingwham) April 14, 2021

Well done Trent Alexander Arnold. Absolutely outstanding tonight. #LIVRMA — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 14, 2021

Trent has been absolutely fantastic, robbed off a few assists with his delivery but let down by the forwards. Would’ve been another iconic performance otherwise. — Samue (@SamueILFC) April 14, 2021

not that it matters now, but Trent was outstanding tonight. World class performance from him. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) April 14, 2021

Some rued no fans being present, and looked ahead to them returning in August…

Didn’t want to play in a #ChampionsLeague final with no supporters there anyway #LIVRMA #UCL — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) April 14, 2021

#August — Andy LFCDT see ye in august (@AYPrivateEye) April 14, 2021

Haven't felt interested in this years Champions League at all, would have been nice to win it but pointless without fans. Let's skip to August and hopefully we'll all be back at Anfield and we will take it serious. — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) April 14, 2021

No fans. No party. Anfield has been miserable for us this season. — Adeel Chaudhry (@AdeelChaudhry) April 14, 2021

