LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson looks dejected after the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madird CF at Anfield. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Real Madrid won 3-1 on aggregate. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans lament wasteful finishing but “best Liverpool have played in a long while”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool exited the Champions League after a 0-0 draw at home to Real Madrid, as their profligacy in front of goal again proved to be their downfall.

Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

1-3 on aggregate

Champions League Quarter-Final, Second Leg
Anfield, April 14, 2021

The Reds faced a tough task in their quarter-final second leg clash, seeking to overturn a 3-1 deficit after a poor performance in Madrid eight days ago.

The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes, but wasteful finishing proved costly, with Mohamed Salah and Gini Wijnaldum particularly guilty.

Exactly the same applied in the second half, with opportunities less frequent but still plentiful, and they ran out of steam in the end.

It means Liverpool’s only avenue back into next season’s Champions League is via a top-four finish in the Premier League, as their dreams of winning European Cup number seven ended.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ exit on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

Fans assessed a frustrating night on Merseyside, with some finding positives…

 

Wasteful finishing was again Liverpool’s Achilles heel…

 

Trent was the Reds’ standout player…

 

Some rued no fans being present, and looked ahead to them returning in August…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments