Konate release clause debate & Sancho rumours return – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool will doubtless have to turn to the transfer market this summer to improve the squad – though it’s typical that some big rumours crop up on the day the Reds’ financial results paint a bleak picture of the past year.

Konate release clause in doubt

Will we, won’t we? Should we? Can we?! Well, yes, everyone seems to agree we can, in as much as the Leipzig defender has a release clause in his contract – but there the similarities end.

Ibrahima Konate’s release value was thought to be around £34m or so at first, but later reports in Germany put it far lower: perhaps as low as £28m.

Now there are UK-based reports that the figure has gone the opposite direction, perhaps as much as £40m to get Konate away from his Bundesliga side.

And, amid all this, there’s still the question over what to do with £18m option Ozan Kabak.

How much should be spent on the defence?

Sancho for Salah? All nonsense

Mo Salah has been one of the few Reds who have been remarkably consistent throughout this trying campaign, setting more personal records and milestones along the way.

If we don’t get top four, it won’t be down to his finishing and efforts.

However, a few rumours keep suggesting he’ll be off this summer – and Bild say that if that’s the case, Jurgen Klopp has earmarked Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho as the man to replace him.

Apparently we’d get him for far less than the €120m United were quoted a year ago, which is good, but it means we’d have no Salah as a result, which is bad. Klopp acknowledges Sancho’s ability as a match-winner, but there’s no imminent bid or anything of the sort – he’s just one we’ll go for if there’s a bid for Salah.

All in all? We reckon there were a few spare column inches to fill – this report is filled with fluff, air and maybes.

Finances and futures

Money makes the football world tick, and sometimes makes people extra greedy. That said, we’ve lost a packet in the pandemic.

Quickfire LFC news

3 Reds legends are on the PL hall of fame shortlist and you can vote for who you think should make the cut to be included

Harvey Elliott‘s incredible season with Blackburn has seen him nominated for the Young Player of the Year in the EFL Awards

Xherdan Shaqiri is rumoured to want out for more game time elsewhere, but the rumour is obvious and the outlet ridiculous

And Ilkay Gundogan has recalled the time he had a furious argument with Jurgen Klopp at BVB

Around the Prem

Spurs will move to appoint Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, assuming he doesn’t also get a better offer elsewhere as their other targets have

Gigi Donnarumma will tell Chelsea and Man United no thanks to a free transfer this summer and instead stick it out at AC Milan

Everton are hoping to extend James Rodriguez’s stay at the club after convincing him nobody will ever play him elsewhere other than Carlo Ancelotti

And Poch says there’s nothing personal about his rivalry with Guardiola as the two meet in Europe – and why would there be? Pep has won 24 trophies. Poch had nothing before PSG

Rule change of the day

Usually there are 23 players in squads at World Cups and Euros finals.

This year it’s 26. A solid move to protect the players, or a precursor to keep them this big and mean even more players have no summer off? You decide.

Tweet of the day

Mo Salah in the Premier League for Liverpool: 2017/18: 32 goals

2018/19: 22 goals

2019/20: 19 goals

2020/21: 20 goals What a signing he’s been 👏 pic.twitter.com/7t6X8lAEkf — Goal (@goal) April 27, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Champions League semis. What could have been, if we could finish our chances.