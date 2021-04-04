Liverpool notched their fourth clean sheet in a row on the road thanks to their 3-0 win at Arsenal, making it four away wins on the spin without conceding a goal for the first time since 1988.

The Reds have seen their defensive line upended continually in 2020/21, with injury plaguing the centre-back position to see more than 20 combinations across all competitions.

It has not allowed for much stability or for the Reds to find their rhythm, but recent weeks has seen Jurgen Klopp able to call upon a consistent defensive cohort.

That being Alisson, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak, who have played as a unit in the last three games in all competitions.

Each have ended with a victory for Liverpool and a clean sheet, providing a welcome confidence boost for a new look defensive line.

In fact, their last three away games, at Sheffield United, Wolves and Arsenal have returned maximum points without a blemish on the scoreboard.

That run of results has seen Liverpool notch four clean sheets in a winning performance on the road for the fourth game in a row, going back to the first leg against RB Leipzig where Jordan Henderson was in defence in place of Phillips.

And according to Opta’s Michael Reid, it is the first time the Reds have won four consecutive away games without conceding across a single season in all competitions since 1988 – when the Reds won the title and FA Cup under Kenny Dalglish.

It certainly lends to the feeling that Liverpool feel at home on the road of late with Anfield having yet to taste a victory in the last eight outings.

And after the win at Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp welcomed the shut outs and the team effort they require, with consistency now the hope until the end of the season.

“It is three clean sheets in a row, great. The whole team defended on a different level than before, I have to say – it’s not only the two in the centre,” Klopp said after the win.

“It was a really good defensive performance and that was necessary – that’s what you need, that’s what we did and let’s hope they all stay fit for the best part of the season in the final part of the season.”

With the season entering its final and most vital stage, the 16th clean sheet of the campaign is welcomed as Liverpool look to provide solid foundations for their forwards to build on.

The trick now will be to replicate their efforts seen on away territory at Anfield.