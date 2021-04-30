Liverpool’s impressive under-18s side cruised to victory against Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final on Friday evening, with Jurgen Klopp watching on at Anfield.

FA Youth Cup Quarter-Final

Anfield

Goals: Woltman (23), Norris (pen, 36), Musialowski (52); Azeez (pen, 64)

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side had been in superb form going into this game, having won six of their last seven league games – hitting opponents for six in three of those wins.

Chief among the star names coming through this side is Polish 17-year-old Mateusz Musialowski and he was again impressive – notching the third goal after first-half strikes from Max Woltman and James Norris.

Musialowski mesmerised the Arsenal defence and slotted away with his left foot for a – dare we say it – Messi-like goal. It was a lovely goal on the counter-attack, with attacking midfielder James Balagizi instrumental.

Before the break, Balagizi had also provided the assist for Woltman’s opener. Balagizi headed back across the six yard box for the in-form young forward to finish nicely with his left foot.

Wirral-born Woltman had eight goals in his last five appearances and certainly has an eye for goal, striking this one at an awkward angle.

The second arrived when Tyler Morton was brought down in a clumsy challenge, and left-back James Norris coolly dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

There was a late consolation goal for the visitors when Billy Koumetio was penalised for a foul and Miguel Azeez placed into the top corner beyond Harvey Davies’ reach.

Some late pressure from Arsenal put Liverpool to the test, but the young Reds defended resolutely and held on for an impressive win.

The Reds’ under-18s will be away to Ipswich Town in the semi-final (date to be confirmed), seeking to lift the prestigious trophy for the second time in three seasons.

There’s certainly a lot of potential among this crop of young players and watching from the stands Klopp cannot help but have been impressed with what he saw.

Liverpool U18s: Davies, Bradley, Norris, Quansah, Koumetio, Stephenson, Corness (Mabaya 85′), Morton, Woltman, Balagizi, Musialowski (Frauendorf 77′).

Subs not used: Jonas, Mrozek, Wilson, Chambers, Bajcetic.