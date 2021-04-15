Thursday marks the 32nd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, with clubs across England and Scotland putting aside their rivalry with Liverpool to pay tribute to the 96.

On April 15, 1989, a disastrous chain of events led to the unlawful deaths of 96 supporters, during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium.

Tributes were laid at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield on Wednesday night ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Real Madrid, and a minute’s silence was observed ahead of kickoff.

Thursday will see the families and the club hold private ceremonies to honour and remember the 96, with it a poignant day for Liverpool and all of those involved.

32 years ago today, 96 children, women and men lost their lives at Hillsborough. Our thoughts, as always, are with all those affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough and the 96 fans who will never be forgotten. You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/GyIKZblPKa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021

Beyond Anfield, clubs normally known as rivals to the Reds have also shown their respect for those affected by the Hillsborough Disaster on social media, including Everton and Man United.

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday also marked the occasion, along with Bradford City – who suffered a tragedy of their own at Valley Parade in 1985 – and Rangers and Celtic in Scotland.

32 years ago, 96 Liverpool supporters went to watch their team and never came home. Then. Today. Always. We stand together in our city and remember them. pic.twitter.com/nj8gBdjo2e — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2021

Remembering the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 32 years on from the tragic events of that fateful day. We stand with you, @LFC. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2021

Our thoughts today are with @LFC and those who lost loved ones in the Hillsborough Stadium disaster on 15 April 1989. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2021

Thinking of you today, @LFC, and all those affected by the Hillsborough tragedy. Never forgotten ?? https://t.co/TxxkSSsqY6 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 15, 2021

Today, on the 32nd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, we remember the 96 people who went to a football match and never returned home. Always in our thoughts ?? #NFFC pic.twitter.com/KaE3MPfaAq — Nottingham Forest FC ? (@NFFC) April 15, 2021

Remembering the 96. — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 15, 2021

? | Thoughts are with our friends @LFC and the loved ones of the 96 supporters who lost their lives – at Hillsborough – 32 years ago today. ??? | You’ll Never Walk Alone. #BCAFC https://t.co/AlIE9iHyiw — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) April 15, 2021

Today, #RangersFC remembers the 96 @LFC supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy 32 years ago. ?? #AbsentFriends https://t.co/8FqtjRO6xv pic.twitter.com/baigUxXwpK — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 15, 2021

Rest in peace, the 96. You’ll Never Walk Alone.