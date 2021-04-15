LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Floral tributes left at the eternal flame memorial for the 96 victims of the Hillsborough Disater pictured before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madird CF at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Then. Today. Always. We stand together” – Rivals pay tribute on Hillsborough’s 32nd anniversary

Thursday marks the 32nd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, with clubs across England and Scotland putting aside their rivalry with Liverpool to pay tribute to the 96.

On April 15, 1989, a disastrous chain of events led to the unlawful deaths of 96 supporters, during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium.

Tributes were laid at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield on Wednesday night ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Real Madrid, and a minute’s silence was observed ahead of kickoff.

Thursday will see the families and the club hold private ceremonies to honour and remember the 96, with it a poignant day for Liverpool and all of those involved.

Beyond Anfield, clubs normally known as rivals to the Reds have also shown their respect for those affected by the Hillsborough Disaster on social media, including Everton and Man United.

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday also marked the occasion, along with Bradford City – who suffered a tragedy of their own at Valley Parade in 1985 – and Rangers and Celtic in Scotland.

Rest in peace, the 96. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

