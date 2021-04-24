Jurgen Klopp conceded Newcastle “deserved a point” as Liverpool failed to capitalise on their chances, with the 1-1 draw leaving a top-four spot to look unlikely.

Liverpool had been in the driver’s seat and only have themselves to blame as Newcastle’s strike at the death was enough to see another three points go begging.

It is a script the Reds have followed all too dutifully this season, not to mention twice in one week to all but give themself a self-inflicted top-four wound.

Klopp could not hide his disappointment nor frustration post-match as Liverpool’s wastefulness was matched by an unforgiving moment of lost concentration despite a significant warning.

“There’s nobody else to blame but ourselves. When you create chances and you don’t use them, you keep the game open,” Klopp told reporters.

“It’s the oldest and probably most important football rule, you better use your chances when you have them!

“That’s what we didn’t do and that’s why, in the end, Newcastle deserved a point.

“They scored a goal which was disallowed, it was pretty much the first time we were lucky with VAR, but we didn’t even take that present. We gave them another one and they used that.”

The result was one that was indicative of Liverpool’s outings against the Premier League‘s lower placed sides, which have played a significant role in denting Champions League qualification ambitions.

“To go to the top-four all depends on the results we get on the pitch, and with these kinds of games we didn’t get that,” Klopp continued.

“People told me that against the bottom six of the table we got all together five points or something like that which is absolutely obviously not okay, in all due respect.

“I need time to be frustrated and angry. When that is all over, we go again. But with results like this you will not make big steps.”

The manager also touched on how his side dropped too deep to invite Newcastle’s equaliser, how the Reds need to rediscover their steely determination at a time where they now have “nothing to lose.”