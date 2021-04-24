Liverpool are back at Anfield this lunchtime as they take on Newcastle in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch the must-win clash online and on TV around the world.

With only six games left to play and their top-four rivals not letting up, Liverpool need to push for all 18 points if they are to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

After slipping up at Leeds on Monday, the Reds will be looking for a more straightforward afternoon against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle, who are relatively comfortable but unambitious sitting in 15th.

Anfield will be decorated in its usual banners and flags following FSG’s Super League climbdown, and Jurgen Klopp should urge his side to put a turbulent week behind them.

Can they do so with three points at Newcastle’s expense, or will the Magpies deal another blow after December’s 0-0 at St James’ Park?

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

