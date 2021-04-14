A place in the Champions League semi-final rests on Liverpool overturning their first-leg deficit against Real Madrid. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

The European night at Anfield may not look how it typically does without fans, but that doesn’t change the importance of tonight’s encounter for Jurgen Klopp and Co.

The task is clear for Liverpool, a 2-0 win or a margin of at least two goals will be enough to overturn the 3-1 loss in the Spanish capital.

It will not be as simple as that, however, with Real Madrid possessing the know-how to protect and build on their advantage with experience in abundance.

Liverpool are no strangers to a comeback but can they replicate another memorable feat to keep their hopes of European Cup No. 7 alive by night’s end?

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Madrid, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on TUDN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ decisive Champions League quarter-final outing on the following channels worldwide:

