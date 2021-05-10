It was a rollercoaster season for Liverpool ending in relative triumph as they finished third in the Premier League, with the campaign another winner for photographers.

Ask anyone at the start of the season, and the champions finishing third would have been deemed a failure.

But the context of Liverpool’s campaign made it so that their final-day heroics – ensuring they finished above Chelsea and Leicester – will be savoured all summer.

Here, we’ve picked out our 10 favourite photos from the Reds’ season – they may not tell the story of the campaign, but they’re great to look at!

A record scoreline at Palace

The campaign didn’t quite follow the same trajectory afterwards, but a 7-0 win at Crystal Palace in December saw Liverpool record their biggest-ever victory in the Premier League.

This photo of the squad swarming Takumi Minamino after his opening goal, to the backdrop of Selhurst Park, captures the spirit perfectly.

Bobby’s emotional celebration vs. Spurs

It wasn’t a vintage season from Roberto Firmino, but the No. 9 still came up with some big moments when Liverpool needed them.

On a personal note, his last-minute header against Spurs – which was only his third goal in four months – clearly meant a lot to Bobby, as his celebration shows.

The next generation

This season saw a number of young players come to the fore, and in Curtis Jones in particular, Klopp looks to have established a genuine first-team option.

Midway through the campaign, the manager relied upon his youngsters to deliver when it mattered, and this shot of Jones celebrating with Neco Williams after his goal against Ajax in December is one to cherish.

Jota bursts onto the scene

For a period, Jota was genuinely untouchable in attack, and his dominance is captured in full flow here as he celebrates his first goal against Midtjylland.

It was a significant one for Liverpool, too, as the 10,000th scored in the club’s history.

The fans return to Anfield

It may have only been brief, but the return of supporters to games towards the end of 2020 was a welcome sight after a difficult year.

A crowd of 2,000 roared the Reds on to a 4-0 victory over Wolves in December, with those numbers then increasing fivefold for the final home game of the season – roll on full capacity in June!

Salah shows his passion

Does Mo Salah really care?

Of course he does – just look at the passion on his face after scoring the final goal of a vital 4-2 win at Man United.

Never doubt the Egyptian King.

Trent goes all Gerrard on us

A local lad coming through for his boyhood club, with a crucial match-winning goal. It all sounds very familiar for Liverpool.

This photo of Trent wheeling away after hammering home his strike against Aston Villa, kissing the badge as Salah and Thiago celebrate in the background, is one of the standouts of the season.

Gini gets his guard of honour

With a third-place finish sealed on the final day, the post-match ceremonies were given a positive atmosphere.

After a guard of honour for departing kit man Graham Carter, Gini Wijnaldum was honoured with one of his own – to the delight of the Dutchman, his team-mates and Klopp’s staff.

The captain

One of the few positives of playing most of the season out in empty stadiums was the opportunity for nice shots like this one of Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool badge looming over the captain. Wonderful.

Ali pulls off the moment of the season

How could we leave this one out?

Alisson‘s last-minute header against West Brom was undoubtedly the moment of the season for Liverpool, and likely the moment of the season across the board.

It was an unbelievable goal which saved Liverpool’s season, and the emotion as he was congratulated by his team-mates – after such a tough time on a personal level – says it all.