This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

14 of the best photos as Liverpool give Anfield a show and bid Gini farewell

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

After an exhausting campaign, Liverpool were energised by 10,000 of their own to qualify for the Champions League with the unlikeliest of third-place finishes.

It was a massive afternoon for the defending champions, who just needed a win to all but guarantee a top-four finish with the outgoing Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in town.

Liverpool may not have been at their absolute best, but they handled a nervy day impressively, getting the job done in professional fashion.

There were 10,000 fans back inside Anfield, making football feel like football again! And they had just the impact we knew they would.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool supporters sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sadio Mane poked Liverpool in front at a time when they were finishing outside the top-four, celebrating in delighted fashion in the process with the roar of the crowd spurring him on.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the first goal during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Senegalese had a below-par campaign by his world-class standards, but he would also bag the Reds’ all-important second of the afternoon to rid any lingering nerves.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But with the win all but sealed, it was the events in the final moments and after the final whistle that saw the day take an emotional turn.

Gini Wijnaldum would salute the crowd and receive a warm hug from Jurgen Klopp on what is expected to be his final game for Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum waves to the crowd as he is substituted during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Georginio Wijnaldum as he is substituted during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Dutchman’s immense impact in a Liverpool shirt didn’t go unnoticed after the game with a guard of honour where he was presented with a Champions Wall plaque.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is given a send off by his team-mates after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp has shown what an elite manager he is at such a difficult time and he showed his love for the supporters in his typical much-appreciated post-match celebrations.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp blows a kiss to the supporters after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp on a lap of honour after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The players joined their manager for a lap of thanks, where smiles were aplenty and mixed with a few tears from our No. 5.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool players on a lap of honour after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool players on a lap of honour after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker on a lap of honour after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the boss made sure retiring kit man Graham Carter earned a rapturous reception, in what was a lovely gesture.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp with retiring kit man Graham Carter during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's retiring kit man Graham Carter after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That’s that for another season – Klopp, his players and us supporters have earned a breather. Probably in that order, to be fair!

To finish third, after such a demoralising campaign, really is a wonderful achievement and we know the Reds will be out for more next time around.

home21-robertson
home21-fabino
home21-vandijk
home-21-womens
Previous
Next

Liverpool's 2021/22 home kit has arrived!

Inspired by Shankly’s 1964 season and made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the new Liverpool home kit for 2021/22 is available to pre-order today!

SHOP NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments