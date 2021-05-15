Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino in line for 6 games in 24 days

The football never stops and merely 11 days after the conclusion of the season, Liverpool’s Brazilian contingent will be back in action for their country.

It’s been a season like no other, with fatigue after non-stop games visibly taking its toll on not only the Reds but players across the board.

And there will be little time to rest this summer as international competitions return upon the immediate end of the domestic calendar.

It will ensure Jurgen Klopp will be without a number of his key players throughout pre-season as the Euros, Copa America and international friendlies take place.

And a fresh call up to Tite’s Brazilian side has come the way of Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino for their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, scheduled immediately prior to Copa America and 11 days after the end of the Premier League campaign.

Brazil fixtures –

June 4 – Ecuador, FIFA World Cup qualifier

Ecuador, FIFA World Cup qualifier June 8 – Paraguay, FIFA World Cup qualifier

Paraguay, FIFA World Cup qualifier June 14 – Venezuela, Copa America group stage

Venezuela, Copa America group stage June 18 – Peru, Copa America group stage

Peru, Copa America group stage June 24 – Colombia, Copa America group stage

Colombia, Copa America group stage June 28 – Ecuador, Copa America group stage

A 24-man squad has been selected for the clashes against Ecuador (June 4) and Paraguay (June 8), but a further squad announcement is expected for the summer tournament.

However, that Liverpool’s trio has been selected is a nod to their expected inclusion for the competition which is to take place in Colombia and Argentina from June 13 to July 10.

The Selecao are defending champions, with Alisson and Firmino having played a key role in the success back in 2019.

Their selection will come as a personal source of pride but will add a significant amount of minutes to their legs if, as assumed, all participate in Copa America.

In fact, before the knockouts take place Brazil face six games in 24 days and, as aforementioned, comes off the back of another gruelling domestic season.

The hope will be Tite utilises his options and that all three Reds return to Merseyside fit and healthy, which could be as late as July 12 – 33 days before the top-flight restarts.