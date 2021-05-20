Two Liverpool players stood out by a mile in the Reds’ 3-0 victory at Burnley, proving to be colossal in their own unique way.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men faced another big 90 minutes in the top-four battle, making the potentially awkward trip to Turf Moor.

Roberto Firmino buried a finish just before half-time, following a host of missed chances, before Nat Phillips added a second after the interval.

Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 3-0 in the dying minutes, sealing a significant three points for Liverpool.

Victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday should almost certainly seal a place in next season’s Champions League, unless Leicester annihilate Tottenham.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Phillips (8.6) took home the highest average rating, on a special night for the centre-back.

He scored his first-ever Liverpool goal, burying a header at a crucial time, and was a colossal figure in defence, making one clearance off the line.

According to FotMob, Phillips made a whopping nine clearances overall, also winning 13 of his 19 duels.

TIA’s James Nalton handed the 24-year-old the Man of the Match award, saying his “defensive contribution improved” as the minutes ticked by.

In second place was Thiago (8.0), who produced one of his most influential displays in a Liverpool shirt to date.

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt the Spaniard was “superb” on the night, claiming he “rarely wasted a pass”, running the show in the process.

Next up was Alisson (7.8), who backed up his match-winning goal away to West Brom with an immaculate showing.

Nalton felt he “dealt well with Burnley‘s aerial and physical threat”, while Doyle said he did well up against the Claret’s “set-piece pressure.”

Gini Wijnaldum (6.4) got the lowest average, going under the radar on possibly his final away appearance for the Reds.

Another nerve-wracking afternoon at Anfield awaits on Sunday, as Liverpool finish their season with the visit of Palace (4pm BST).