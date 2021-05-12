Clubs and players pay tribute to young Liverpool fan killed by lightning

Sir Kenny Dalglish, James Milner and Robbie Fowler are among those to pay tribute to 9-year-old Liverpool fan Jordan Banks who was killed in a lightning strike this week.

Jordan had recently received a video message from Milner congratulating him on his fundraising after he ran 30 miles in 10 days in memory of his uncle, raising £3,000 for a mental health charity.

“A special boy taken far too soon,” wrote Milner on Twitter.

Football fans and players have been posting nine football emojis in memory of the nine-year-old who is described by the club he played at as “a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met.”

“We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss,” it added.

A special boy taken far too soon. RIP Jordan, YNWA. ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/sldXfNp2a1 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 12, 2021

?????????????????? Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordan Banks’s family, friends and teammates. #RIPLittleMan https://t.co/rWz0kGqBFC — Sir Kenny Dalglish (? & ?) (@kennethdalglish) May 12, 2021

It has also been revealed that young Jordan a few months ago was leaving sweets for police officers spreading happiness.

This is Jordan Banks, the young boy who sadly died yesterday. A few months ago he was leaving sweets for police officers spreading happiness. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through 💔 https://t.co/XafsiBORJc — Mike Walmsley MBE DL (@MikeWalmsleyMBE) May 12, 2021

Jordan Banks a young fan that Liverpool fans will never ever forget, all he ever wanted was to do best for others and enjoy life playing football and supporting the best club in the world, life is so cruel💔 fly high little man. RIP😭 #YNWA #JordanBanks pic.twitter.com/0GW2iW2RQ5 — YNWA♥️ (@MursAndSalah) May 12, 2021

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ RIP Jordan Banks. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/bB4wBz8KYX — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) May 12, 2021

* A GoFundMe page in Jordan’s memory has, at the time of writing, raised over £45,000.