Clubs and players pay tribute to young Liverpool fan killed by lightning

Sir Kenny Dalglish, James Milner and Robbie Fowler are among those to pay tribute to 9-year-old Liverpool fan Jordan Banks who was killed in a lightning strike this week.

Jordan had recently received a video message from Milner congratulating him on his fundraising after he ran 30 miles in 10 days in memory of his uncle, raising £3,000 for a mental health charity.

“A special boy taken far too soon,” wrote Milner on Twitter.

Football fans and players have been posting nine football emojis in memory of the nine-year-old who is described by the club he played at as “a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met.”

“We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss,” it added.

It has also been revealed that young Jordan a few months ago was leaving sweets for police officers spreading happiness.

* A GoFundMe page in Jordan’s memory has, at the time of writing, raised over £45,000.

