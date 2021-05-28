Ibrahima Konate (Fra) FOOTBALL : France espoirs vs Republique Tcheque - 09/09/2019 JBAutissier/Panoramic.
CONFIRMED: Liverpool FC complete signing of Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool have finalised the signing of French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, with the 22-year-old signing a long-term deal at Anfield this summer.

The Reds had been expected to secure a new central defender this summer, long before Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were hit with serious injuries throughout 2020/21.

And they have settled on Konate as an option who can both immediately compete for a spot in the XI and also work in line with the club’s long-term vision.

At just 22, Konate has experience in both the Champions League and Bundesliga having featured 95 times for Leipzig since signing for the German outfit in 2017.

A 6ft 4, the France youth international joins Liverpool after the club triggered his £36 million release clause.

His new squad number is to be announced at a later date.

Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig plays the ball. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Europe/Pool/dpa

The natural right-sided centre-back has pace, is dominant in the air and is comfortable dribbling the ball out from the back – made for a Jurgen Klopp side.

He arrives as a welcome addition to the centre-back ranks and is one with plenty of upsides, with age and experience on his side as he makes the move to Anfield.

Konate is part of France’s under-21s side for the knockouts of their European championship this summer. The competition starts on May 31, with the final taking place on June 6.

Welcome, Ibrahima!

