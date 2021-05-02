Jurgen Klopp has named Nat Phillips in his starting lineup as Liverpool look to preserve their top-four hopes at Man United, but it is unclear if the game will go ahead.

Victory over United tonight would keep the Reds in the reckoning for next season’s Champions League, but would also seal the title for Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, meaning points dropped for United would be enough to become champions – at Liverpool’s expense as title-holders.

Having conceded the title long ago, Liverpool’s focus has instead shifted to finishing in the top four, and Klopp’s lineup at Old Trafford is designed to push for the win.

However, protests inside and outside Old Trafford mean a decision is still to be made over whether the game will be played tonight.

If it does, Alisson will play his 38th game of the season, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak and Andy Robertson.

This allows Fabinho to return to midfield, with the Brazilian joined by Thiago and James Milner.

They will support Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack.

Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are among the substitutes.

Neither Liverpool or Man United published the teams via their official websites at 3.30pm BST as planned, as doubts continue over kickoff.

Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Rashford

Substitutes: De Gea, Bailly, Telles, B.Williams, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Cavani

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Jota