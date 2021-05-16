It’s been a slog of a season but Liverpool are currently on the longest unbeaten run of any current top-flight team, a run of results that have the Reds well positioned today.

The last three league encounters with West Brom have ended in a draw as have six of the last eight in the top-flight.

Are unbeaten in last 11 league meetings (four wins, seven draws) since last defeat in February 2013, 0-2 at Anfield.

They have an excellent recent record at the Hawthorns, winning 10 of the last 16, scoring 33 and conceding 11, though they have won only once and scored five times in the last six visits.

In Top Form

Liverpool have lost 1 of the last 10 in all competitions (at Real Madrid) and are unbeaten in the last 7 in the league – the longest run of any current top-flight team.

They are unbeaten in the last 5 away in the league (4 wins, 1 draw) since the 3-1 loss at Leicester in February.

Going into this round of fixtures only Fulham (8) and Manchester United (7) have drawn more away games than Liverpool’s 6.

New Record?

Diogo Jota needs one goal to record his highest tally in a Premier League season – he has nine to equal his total of two seasons ago while at Wolves.

A Day to Remember

20 years ago today, Liverpool defeated Alaves 5-4 in Dortmund to win the UEFA Cup.

Down and Out?

West Brom have now joined Norwich in being relegated from the Premier League a record five times.

They have leaked three goals or more on 10 occasions in the league this season.

Won three times at the Hawthorns in the league this season – only Fulham have won fewer at home – defeating Sheffield United and Brighton 1-0, and Southampton 3-0.

Not won in 4 games since the 3-0 home win over Southampton (Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson).

Not 13th Time Lucky…

This is Sam Allardyce’s 32nd career game as a manager against Liverpool, with his eighth different club. Only David Moyes (35) of all current managers has done so on more occasions.

Allardyce has overseen six victories and 16 defeats.

Allardyce is the Baggies 13th different permanent manager in the last 13 Premier League campaigns. This is the first time he has been relegated from the top-flight.

This Season’s Scorers

West Brom: Pereira 11, Robinson 6, Ajayi 3, Bartley 3, Diagne 3, Robson-Kanu 3, Gallagher 2, Phillips 2, Own goals 2, Diangana 1, Furlong 1, Grant 1, Harper 1

Liverpool: Salah 30, Mane 14, Jota 13, Firmino 8, Jones 4, Minamino 4, Own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Thiago 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).