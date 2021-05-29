COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Sunday, October 11, 2015: France's Mamadou Sakho entering the pitch before friendly game against Denmark at Parken Stadium. (Pic by Lexie Lin/Propaganda)
How quickly can you name the 19 French players to feature for Liverpool?

Liverpool added Ibrahima Konate to their ranks on Friday, where he joins a list Frenchman to represent the club. But can you recall the 19 names that came before him?

The Reds’ summer got underway on the right note with the early addition of the 22-year-old centre-back, who will become the 20th Frenchman to represent Liverpool.

But here, we’re looking to the 19 French Reds that came before him to don the red shirt, and they each had to have made a competitive outing for the club.

In this quiz, we’ve used their birthplace, as some would go on to represent a different country throughout their career.

You will need to get your thinking cap on for some of these names, with a handful having made less than 10 appearances for Liverpool.

We’ve given you some hints to help you out. Good luck!

19 players in 5 minutes, can you do it?

