It is only a matter of time before Liverpool land their newest signing in Ibrahima Konate, with a deal worth around £34 million only requiring the finishing touches.

Following the conclusion of the season that saw the Reds clinch the unlikeliest of third places, they have swiftly turned their attention to reinforcements.

The first is to be in the form of RB Leipzig’s Konate, who is to bolster the centre-back ranks after a campaign that saw the position besieged by injury.

Over the course of the week, reports have been increasing in number over the Frenchman’s impending arrival, with triggering his release clause considered the final step after getting the nod from the player himself.

And according to German outlet BILD, Konate has given the green light having already “reached an agreement” with Liverpool for a five-year deal that will run until 2026.

Importantly, it is reported that he “has already passed the medical check.”

It is now for the club to trigger his release clause and seal his switch to Anfield, but there have been conflicting reports over whether his arrival would be announced before or after he partakes in international duty in the European under-21s Championships.

The 22-year-old is to represent France in the knockout rounds that start on Monday, where a run to the final would see him involved until June 6.

Either way, Liverpool will look to have all the formalities completed before his attention switches to representing his country – meaning it doesn’t appear long before the Reds have a new defender in their ranks.

Konate is to join after four seasons and 95 games with Leipzig, and the pursuit of the 22-year-old means Liverpool are not to take up the £18 million option to make Ozan Kabak a permanent member of the squad.

The Turk is to look elsewhere for an exit from Schalke, who were relegated from the Bundesliga and desperately need an injection of funds.