Jurgen Klopp has left the door ajar for Diogo Jota to feature on the final day of the season against Crystal Palace after his foot injury is not as bad as first feared.

Liverpool’s season has been defined by one injury setback after another and Jota looked to have added his name to the list at the death with a foot injury sustained at Man United.

The No. 20 was ruled out of the remaining games by Klopp as he confirmed he was to wear a moon boot for the next two weeks at least, however, there has since been a positive update.

“Diogo, when the swelling went down, we did another [scan] and it looked better than in the first place with the first scan as you could see it better,” Klopp told reporters.

“So a tiny, tiny little chance for the weekend but it depends how he improves, we have to see that. Good news for Portugal and Diogo himself with the Euros not in danger at all. That’s good.

“If it’s good enough for us, we will see.”

With the swelling having decreased it will now be a race against time if he is to be able to play against the Eagles in front of a 10,000 strong crowd at Anfield.

It would be a boost to Klopp’s options on a day when the Reds will hope to be seeking another win to secure Champions League football for next season.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s trip to Burnley, the Reds will be able to use Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as an option but the jury is still out as to James Milner‘s involvement.

“Milly will train [today], is that then enough to be involved? I will see. Ox is back and Naby is not in team training, not [involved] tomorrow, for sure,” Klopp added.

With options not too dissimilar to the weekend, Klopp could make as little as one change for the trip to Turf Moor in what is another must-win.