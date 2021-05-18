WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Klopp praises Trent’s step “from young, world-class talent to defensive organiser”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has praised the step up in responsibility taken by Trent Alexander-Arnold this season, having gone “from a young, world-class talent to a defensive organiser.”

Despite suffering with illness and injury, only three players have clocked more minutes for Liverpool this term than their right-back.

Only five have made more appearances than Alexander-Arnold, who has started 29 of 30 games in the Premier League and Champions League since recovering from a calf problem in December.

He has featured next to eight different centre-backs, including the inexperienced trio of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Ozan Kabak and the out-of-position Fabinho, which has seen him take up leadership duties.

“He played a good season, the problem is he played with roundabout 20-odd different centre-half pairings, which is just tricky,” Klopp said on Tuesday.

“He’s still a young player and he has a much bigger part in organising the last line than he had previously, which means from a young, world-class talent to a defensive organiser.

“It’s a step, but he did that as well. So yes, he’s in a good moment as well, and long may it continue.

“For us, it’s very important. Without Trent’s shape we would be in a different place, definitely.”

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) after scoring the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not only has Alexander-Arnold increased his responsibilities in defence, but in recent weeks his form has improved dramatically, with a goal and four assists in his last seven league games.

One of those assists came with an inch-perfect corner for Alisson‘s last-minute winner at West Brom on Sunday, and his manager has hailed the delivery.

“This was a world-class corner. Not the first, hopefully not the last of Trent’s,” Klopp continued.

Nat Phillips could have scored if he would have left his eyes open; if Ali had missed the ball I think Sadio was in a quite interesting position.

“So that [was how] good the corner was, and we shouldn’t take these kinds of things for granted.

“We saw brilliant players, world-class players, in decisive moments delivering a rather average set-piece, because it’s quite common that in the last second of the game there’s another free-kick or corner or whatever.

“The cross made it happen. Ali only had to put his head on it, but he did that quite well as well!”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments