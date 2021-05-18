Jurgen Klopp has praised the step up in responsibility taken by Trent Alexander-Arnold this season, having gone “from a young, world-class talent to a defensive organiser.”

Despite suffering with illness and injury, only three players have clocked more minutes for Liverpool this term than their right-back.

Only five have made more appearances than Alexander-Arnold, who has started 29 of 30 games in the Premier League and Champions League since recovering from a calf problem in December.

He has featured next to eight different centre-backs, including the inexperienced trio of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Ozan Kabak and the out-of-position Fabinho, which has seen him take up leadership duties.

“He played a good season, the problem is he played with roundabout 20-odd different centre-half pairings, which is just tricky,” Klopp said on Tuesday.

“He’s still a young player and he has a much bigger part in organising the last line than he had previously, which means from a young, world-class talent to a defensive organiser.

“It’s a step, but he did that as well. So yes, he’s in a good moment as well, and long may it continue.

“For us, it’s very important. Without Trent’s shape we would be in a different place, definitely.”

Not only has Alexander-Arnold increased his responsibilities in defence, but in recent weeks his form has improved dramatically, with a goal and four assists in his last seven league games.

One of those assists came with an inch-perfect corner for Alisson‘s last-minute winner at West Brom on Sunday, and his manager has hailed the delivery.

“This was a world-class corner. Not the first, hopefully not the last of Trent’s,” Klopp continued.

“Nat Phillips could have scored if he would have left his eyes open; if Ali had missed the ball I think Sadio was in a quite interesting position.

“So that [was how] good the corner was, and we shouldn’t take these kinds of things for granted.

“We saw brilliant players, world-class players, in decisive moments delivering a rather average set-piece, because it’s quite common that in the last second of the game there’s another free-kick or corner or whatever.

“The cross made it happen. Ali only had to put his head on it, but he did that quite well as well!”