LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 8, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) and Southampton's Ché Adams during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Southampton – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League, with only a win acceptable for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R.Williams, Phillips, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Koumetio, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn, Shaqiri, Firmino

Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestegaard, Stephens; Tella, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond; Walcott, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Djenepo, Obafemi, Salisu, Diallo, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Jankewitz

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments