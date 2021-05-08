Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League, with only a win acceptable for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R.Williams, Phillips, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Koumetio, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn, Shaqiri, Firmino

Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestegaard, Stephens; Tella, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond; Walcott, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Djenepo, Obafemi, Salisu, Diallo, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Jankewitz

Our coverage updates automatically below: